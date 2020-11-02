Motorcyclist killed in Halloween Harlan County crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Harlan County on Halloween.

Kentucky State Police say dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. on Halloween about a single vehicle crash on Ky 840 in the Baxter Community.

According to troopers, 50-year-old Kelly Morgan lost control of his bike as he was driving east on Ky 840. Morgan crossed the center line into the west bound shoulder and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Morgan died at Harlan ARH Hospital.