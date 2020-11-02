Motorcyclist killed in Halloween Harlan County crash

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
103
Motorcycle, Crash, Accident
Courtesy: MGN Online

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Harlan County on Halloween.

Kentucky State Police say dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. on Halloween about a single vehicle crash on Ky 840 in the Baxter Community.

- Advertisement -

According to troopers, 50-year-old Kelly Morgan lost control of his bike as he was driving east on Ky 840. Morgan crossed the center line into the west bound shoulder and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Morgan died at Harlan ARH Hospital.

 

Previous articleHarlan County woman charged with raping child
Next articleClark County Public Schools’ to begin in-person hybrid schedule Thursday
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!