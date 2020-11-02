Clark County Public Schools’ to begin in-person hybrid schedule Thursday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – After consulting with the Clark County Health Department following a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county, Clark County Public Schools’ will begin its in-person hybrid schedule for students this Thursday, November 5, 2020, according to a letter sent out by the superintendent on Monday.
The letter from Superintendent Paul Christy is below:
November 2, 2020
Clark County Public Schools’ Stakeholders,
Due to the decrease in our community COVID-19 cases, and after consultation with the Clark County Health Department, our In-Person Hybrid A/B group instruction will begin on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At this time, we will begin with the Hybrid “B” group on Thursday, November 5, and continue Friday, November 6. Hybrid group “A” will begin on Monday, November 9, and continue Tuesday, November 10. As a reminder, Wednesdays will be distance learning for all students.
Those students who chose the full-time distance learning platform, as well as Hybrid students not scheduled for in-person that day, may continue to pick up meals between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at any of our school locations, excluding Preschool and Phoenix. This meal schedule will continue regardless of In-Person or Distance Learning.
We will continue to work with our local health department using COVID-19 daily updates
regarding Clark County’s current status to assess what is best for the safety of all stakeholders. Please continue to follow CDC and Clark County Health Department guidelines. Refer to Clark County Public Schools’ social media accounts for updates and current school activity changes.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Paul D. Christy
Superintendent