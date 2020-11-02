Amy McGrath and Josh Hicks host Election Eve Rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Democratic candidates Amy McGrath and Josh Hicks hosted a socially distant Election Eve rally Monday night.

People came out to Windy Corner Market and heard speeches from the candidates as well as live music and snacks.

- Advertisement -

Both candidates are former marines and spoke about leadership and serving Kentuckians. They say their opponents have not been serving for the people, but for themselves.

ABC 36’s Monica Harkins talked to supporters there who say they’re ready for a change in leadership.

“I think people want to work together and you just need some leaders that say ‘hey, we can actually work together, we can do this.’ And I think that’s what we have here today,” Stephen Scheff said. “You know, with Josh and with Amy, that’s what is going to happen. They’re going to work across the aisle, they’re going to do whatever it takes.”

The two say they have family and friends who are also closely watching the U.S. Senate race and they believe McGrath and Hicks are the change not only Kentuckians need, but also Americans.