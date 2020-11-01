KSP says driver hit and killed while trying to move his own crashed car

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says a man was moving his crashed car to the shoulder of I-75 when another car hit and killed him.

Troopers say it happened near 156 mile marker of I-75 in Williamstown.

Investigators say 50-year-old Robert Fugate was driving a gold Chevrolet passenger car and crashed it while traveling south and was in the left lane outside of his car when two other cars pulled up alongside and offered to help.

According to state police, as Fugate was attempting to push his car into the left shoulder of the left lane another car traveling south in the left lane crashed into Fugate and wrecked the Chevrolet.

This caused a chain reaction, hitting the two other cars that had stopped as well to help ahead of Fugate and his Chevrolet, police say.

The Grant County Coroner pronounced Fugate dead on scene. No one else was hurt.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Reconstructionist Trooper, Zachary Alsip. He was assisted on scene by the Dry Ridge Fire Department, Williamstown Fire Department, Grant County Coroner, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Grant County Constable.