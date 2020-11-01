Gov. Beshear says Sunday marks new record for COVID-19 weekly case county

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another record broken, Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported the highest week of COVID-19 cases yet.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

- Advertisement -

Beshear reported 1,423 new cases Sunday putting total cases over 108,000 cases.

The state is also reporting four new deaths, marking 1,489 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19.

The positivity rate is reported at 6.14 percent.

Governor Beshear said red zone counties should follow the nine recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 and all counties should consider adopting some of these measures to help them avoid the red zone.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County; and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.

Dr. Stack said several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone last week, at the same time these same counties reported flu cases. Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, he said, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses.