Transportation Cabinet wants your feedback on road projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants your opinion on statewide projects.

The cabinet says you can submit them Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2020 using a short confidential survey on the cabinet’s website.

A draft of the Public Involvement Process can be found online here or on transportation.ky.gov.

“The goal of the Public Involvement Process is to give Kentuckians a chance to weigh in on the process used to identify, invite, inform and involve the public in transportation planning,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Every road we construct and bridge we build improves the quality of life in communities across the state so getting input from the people we impact is valuable.”

You can also see a paper copy of the “Public Involvement Process for Statewide Transportation Planning and Project Delivery: Interested Parties, Public Involvement, and Consultation Process” document by appointment at:

• KYTC Highway District offices

• Area Development District offices

• Metropolitan Planning Organization offices

• Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort

Email kytc.comments@ky.gov if you need help.