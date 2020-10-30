Transportation Cabinet wants your feedback on road projects

Veronica Jean Seltzer
Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants your opinion on statewide projects.

The cabinet says you can submit them Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2020 using a short confidential survey on the cabinet’s website.

A draft of the Public Involvement Process can be found online here or on transportation.ky.gov.

“The goal of the Public Involvement Process is to give Kentuckians a chance to weigh in on the process used to identify, invite, inform and involve the public in transportation planning,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Every road we construct and bridge we build improves the quality of life in communities across the state so getting input from the people we impact is valuable.”

You can also see a paper copy of the “Public Involvement Process for Statewide Transportation Planning and Project Delivery: Interested Parties, Public Involvement, and Consultation Process” document by appointment at:

•     KYTC Highway District offices

•     Area Development District offices

•     Metropolitan Planning Organization offices

•     Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort

Email kytc.comments@ky.gov if you need help.

 

Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!