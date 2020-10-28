UK to celebrate December 2020 graduates with virtual commencement

Graduates from May and August 2020 are also invited to participate if they choose, however this ceremony is not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement Ceremonies. Similar to this past May, the university is fully committed to honoring the December, August and May 2020 graduates at an appropriate time, when it can be done in a safe and healthy way.

Commencement is one of the best days of the year. The university deeply regrets that we cannot celebrate our graduates in the same ways we have in the past. However, amid a global pandemic and COVID-19 cases increasing in Kentucky and other states, this was considered the best decision for our community.

The university has partnered with commencement vendor Marching Order to execute the virtual ceremony. Students who have applied to receive a degree in December will be contacted about registering to participate in the virtual Commencement. Students who received their degrees in May or August and want to participate in the virtual ceremony should email commencement@uky.edu to register.

Approximately 2,000 students are expected to earn their diplomas this semester. More information on how to access the livestream link will be provided on the Commencement website closer to Dec. 4.

The virtual ceremony will feature many of the same portions of an in-person Commencement such as a message from President Eli Capilouto, a message from the President of the UK Alumni Association and recognition of the graduates.

As is tradition, a student speaker will still be featured during the ceremony, with applications open for that honor until Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. For more information about the student speaker application or to apply, please visit the Commencement website.

The Alumni Association is hosting a campus-wide Senior Week Nov. 16-20 to celebrate graduates on campus. Graduates will be able to pick up their diploma cover during this time.

To prepare for Graduation, graduates can visit www.ukalumni.net/gradsalute to find additional information about ordering a cap, gown and tassel; purchasing a class ring; joining the UK Alumni Association and more.