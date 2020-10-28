Third-highest day pushes Fayette COVID average back up

Wednesday’s report put that total at 2,639, an increase of 17 from the previous report.

Of the 2,639 cases, 13 were at UK, bringing the total to 2,369; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 114, an increase of four, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 75 have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.

Another 73 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,331. The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates: 10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: ‪July 28

2,000: ‪July 12

1,000: ‪June 10

1: ‪March 8 Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: