Bluegrass student named to KCTCS Board of Regents

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Ntambidila Samech Gbili has joined the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents.

A student at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC), Gbili is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and serves as the BCTC student government president.

The first in his family to attend college, Gbili is pursuing an Associate in Science degree in biomedical engineering and will transfer to the University of Kentucky to continue his studies.

Gbili volunteers with his church, refugee organizations and orphanage organizations. He also enjoys music, writing, reading, researching and drawing.

Gbili replaces a student regent who recently resigned from the board. His term expires in August 2021.