Berea home to ‘hottest’ Halloween event

The event is presented by the Berea Chamber of CommerceBerea Parks & Recreation, Berea Tourism, and the City of Berea, CHI Saint Joseph Berea, Citizens Guaranty Bank, CVNB, Chiropractic Health Solutions, Let’s Bounce, D&B Electric and Communications, Jeanette’s Jewelry, Davis & Powell Funeral Directors, Central Bank, Hospice Care Plus, US

Bank, Reynolds Insurance, Pinnacle Storage, New York Life, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance (David Mayo Agent), Walmart Berea, Holiday Inn Express Berea, Action Rental, Berea Drug, Dan Sipple, & Jones Heating & Air, Peoples Bank, State Farm (Craig Loftis Agent), Church on the Rock, Foley’s Florist, Jennings Home Center, Lakes Funeral Home, Nola Newman Realty, and Dairy Queen, Save-A-Lot, Hays Furniture, KJC Properties, Silver Creek Baptist, Renfro’s, & Today’s Family Dental.