Berea home to ‘hottest’ Halloween event

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea, Ky., will be the scene of one of the ;hottest’ and most unique Halloween events anywhere.
The city is hosting the Halloween Balloon Glow 2020 from 7-9 p.m. October 31.
In addition to seeing 15 hot air balloons, the event will include four four candy stops for the kiddos at Berea Community, Berea Church of God, Madison Southern/Foley Middle Schools and Berea Baptist Church.
Bring the young and young at heart for the event.
Set up to be drive-thru style, the balloons will be placed at Berea High School, Berea Church of God, Madison Southern/Foley Middle, U.S. Highway 25/Blue Ridge Dorm, Fairchild Dorm, and Berea Baptist Church.
