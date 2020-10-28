Basketball seating plan for fans will allow 15% capacity in KFC Yum! Center

Health and safety measures planned for approximately 15% capacity for season ticket holders

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
5
Courtesy: Jeff Reinking/Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Athletics) – University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders will be contacted soon with information on plans for attending games in the KFC Yum! Center for the 2020-21 season which begins Nov. 25.

KFC Yum! Center officials have worked collaboratively with UofL, the Governor’s office and others to craft a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced arena capacity of 15 percent, allowing seating to be appropriately distanced.

- Advertisement -

UofL will admit approximately 3,000 fans per game within the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center, with all seating anticipated to be within the lower bowl and premium seating areas. Multiple safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face covering requirements, physical distancing within the arena and other restrictions. All ticketing for the season will be digital.

ASM Global (ASMG) manages the KFC Yum! Center on behalf of the Louisville Arena Authority, as well as managing Lynn Family Stadium soccer venue that welcomed a reduced capacity of fans this fall. UofL’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are the primary tenants at the KFC Yum! Center. Arena staff have employed VenueShield, a globally recognized program developed exclusively by ASMG to provide the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials. In addition, Centerplate has instituted safety protocols for all concession sales, including plexiglass barriers at all points of sale, distribution of food products will be wrapped or in an enclosed container, and all sales will be cashless. More information on the VenueShield program is available at www.asmvenueshield.com. The arena has not been utilized for public events since March 10.

Season ticket holders will receive information via email addressing their specific ticket options. To allow as many season ticket holders an opportunity to attend games with the limited capacity, UofL will be reaching out to all fans with information reflecting their individual status and options.

Previous articleThird-highest day pushes Fayette COVID average back up
Next articleLove helps an elderly couple beat COVID-19
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com