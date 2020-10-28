Basketball seating plan for fans will allow 15% capacity in KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Athletics) – University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders will be contacted soon with information on plans for attending games in the KFC Yum! Center for the 2020-21 season which begins Nov. 25.

KFC Yum! Center officials have worked collaboratively with UofL, the Governor’s office and others to craft a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced arena capacity of 15 percent, allowing seating to be appropriately distanced.

UofL will admit approximately 3,000 fans per game within the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center, with all seating anticipated to be within the lower bowl and premium seating areas. Multiple safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face covering requirements, physical distancing within the arena and other restrictions. All ticketing for the season will be digital.

ASM Global (ASMG) manages the KFC Yum! Center on behalf of the Louisville Arena Authority, as well as managing Lynn Family Stadium soccer venue that welcomed a reduced capacity of fans this fall. UofL’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are the primary tenants at the KFC Yum! Center. Arena staff have employed VenueShield, a globally recognized program developed exclusively by ASMG to provide the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials. In addition, Centerplate has instituted safety protocols for all concession sales, including plexiglass barriers at all points of sale, distribution of food products will be wrapped or in an enclosed container, and all sales will be cashless. More information on the VenueShield program is available at www.asmvenueshield.com. The arena has not been utilized for public events since March 10.

Season ticket holders will receive information via email addressing their specific ticket options. To allow as many season ticket holders an opportunity to attend games with the limited capacity, UofL will be reaching out to all fans with information reflecting their individual status and options.