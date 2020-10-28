Action agencies begin fall energy assistance programs Nov. 2

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky River Foothills Development Council will begin the subsidy portion of their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Monday, November 2.

The agency is encouraging all potentially eligible or vulnerable households to apply as soon as possible. Applications will be accepted through December 11, 2020 or until funds are depleted.

- Advertisement -

Both homeowners and renters who are responsible for their heating bills and meet income guidelines are eligible to receive a one-time payment voucher. Individuals and households that have already received assistance this year are eligible to receive additional assistance.

“Not only does this vital program help residents with their home heating costs,” said Karen Atkins, KRFDC public information officer, “it also frees up money that can be spent on groceries, medicine and other essential household items.”

Qualifying participants will receive an energy assistance benefit made payable to their primary or secondary heating fuel vendor.

Energy services include electric, gas, kerosene, propane, coal or wood. Eligible participants do not need to have an unpaid energy bill or be out of fuel to receive energy assistance. The benefit amount that each household receives is based on income, housing type (subsidized or unsubsidized), and the type of fuel used for heating. All eligible households will receive a benefit until LIHEAP funds are fully depleted.

“KRFDC has helped bridge the gaps for residents in our community for 58 years,” said Atkins. “We’re aware that COVID-19 has taken a financial toll on many people, and we want to help those who have been directly affected by a significant loss or lapse of earned income directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A household is considered to be eligible for energy assistance when the household meets the basic eligibility criteria:

completion of an application;

is responsible for home energy costs, directly or as an undesignated portion of their rent;

live in Kentucky when the application is made and apply in the county of residence

Applicants must provide the following information:

Photo Identification.

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from preceding month.

Most recent heating bill, verification from landlord that heating expenses are included in rent, or statement from utility company verifying participation in Pre-Pay Electric Program.

Vendor information (including account number and name on account) for your main heating fuel as well as electric.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, income eligibility has been increased to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. For the 2020-2021 program year, the income guidelines are:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income

1 $1,595

2 $2,155

3 $2,715

4 $3,275

5 $3,835

6 $4,395

7 $4,955

8 $5,515

*Add $560 for each additional family member

Eligible households (homeowners and renters) in the core service counties of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell should call to complete a by-phone or email application M-F from 8am-4pm. KRFDC Outreach Offices will schedule in-person appointments for emergencies only. Hours will vary based on need.

Requests for assistance can be made by contacting:

Clark Co: 859-744-3235, email pguynn@foothillscap.org

Estill Co: 606-723-4492, email tmurphy@foothillscap.org

Madison Co: 859-623-6514, email madisonoutreach@foothillscap.org

Powell Co: 606-663-2659, email aflanary@foothillscap.org

Residents outside KRFDC’s service region of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties can find their community action agency here: https://www.capky.org/network/

LIHEAP is a statewide initiative sponsored by Community Action Kentucky in partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). The U.S. Department for Health and Human Services appropriates funding to Kentucky through the CHFS, which contracts with Community Action Agencies across the state to receive LIHEAP applications and provide recipient benefits.