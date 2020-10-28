Lexington’s newest distillery offering first product

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Wm. Tarr Distillery, Lexington’s newest distillery, announced Wednesday the availability of Old Wm. Tarr Manchester Reserve, the first product of the revived, historic distillery.

The Kentucky straight blended whiskey may be purchased online at wmtarrdistillery.com for curbside pickup or at retail establishments across Kentucky.

Jill Bakehorn, owner of an event venue and a catering company on Lexington’s Manchester Street, discovered the remarkable history of William Tarr and decided to bring back the brand and legacy with co-founder Barry Brinegar, a Lexington marketing executive and bourbon aficionado.

“Our first release is an exceptional product, a 7-year Kentucky bourbon blended with an 8-year rye,” said Bakehorn, Wm. Tarr Distillery CEO. “I like drinking a dimensional bourbon. The rye comes in to elevate your tasting experience and the element of cherries adds a sweet finish. It’s perfect neat or straight, and I especially enjoy it over ice with a twist of orange as a simple cocktail.”

Brinegar, also a history buff, is equally enthusiastic.

“The opportunity to develop bourbon products that will stand the test of time is a dream for someone like me,” said Brinegar, who serves as Wm. Tarr president. “As our first release, Manchester Reserve is worthy of the name and the brand. It really is the essence of why Kentucky is a leader in the global production of bourbon.”

The carefully selected bottle is a nod to 19th Century Old Tarr packaging but with a sleeker appeal and cork stopper. The slate gray label boasts an illustration of Tarr as he is imagined to have looked in his prime.

An oak tree on the neck band is a reminder of the white oak container in which it was aged. RD1 stamped into the cap top claims the position of Wm. Tarr as the first federally registered distillery in Kentucky

Curbside pickup for online orders will occur at Wm. Tarr Distillery in the historic Pepper Rickhouse located in Lexington’s Distillery District at 1170 Manchester Street, Suite 190.

The facility soon will be home to the Wm. Tarr tour experience. In the meantime, it will host private tastings and related events.

Old Wm. Tarr Inheritance, a 12-year limited release bourbon, is available for pre-sale. It will be available in November in a custom-designed box with an additional label autographed by Mark Stoops.

Wm. Tarr Distillery is a 2020 revival of the business established in 1865. Inspiration for the modern bourbon products came from extensive research of the distillery, which revealed a successful entrepreneur and compassionate soul in William Tarr.

The craft production distillery experience will include a full bar, tasting area and gift shop with plans for a cigar patio. Wm. Tarr is privately owned by proud Kentuckians. In addition to co-founders Jill Bakehorn and Barry Brinegar, investors include Mark and Chantel Stoops and Key Investments.