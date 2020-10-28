30-minute special , ‘Haunted, Historic Kentucky’ gets in the Halloween spirit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is rich in history with incredible legend and lore surrounding it.

Founded in 1836, The Kentucky Historical Society in Frankfort maintains vast archives of the Commonwealth’s trove of history treasures; some on display on the museum floor and others buried deep in the Society’s storage, a few just too fragile — or too haunted? — to be displayed.

‘Haunted, Historic Kentucky’ will take viewers on a spooky deep dive into the Kentucky Historical Society to examine numerous artifacts and Kentucky treasures that are reportedly “Haunted” and other items that many find just downright creepy.

The historians and staff at KHS will share these stories and the history behind them with television viewers who will have to decide for themselves if they “believe.”

For example: A “Conjured Chest” of drawers with a body count…….A frightening family heirloom, the “Graveyard Quilt” … A Kentucky Civil War artifact tied to a horrific death….and more… including a “macabre menagerie” of items sure to get viewers in the Halloween spirit!

Even one of the Society’s most prized artifacts, Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch has a chilling tale behind it ….that has never before been broadcast!

Haunted, Historic Kentucky is hosted by Doug High, the director of the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, former ABC 36 morning news anchor and host of “Kentucky History Treasures,” a feature seen weekly on ABC 36 News in Lexington and on WHAS-TV “Great Day Live” in Louisville.

Co-hosting with Doug is his wife, Lyssa High, a co-anchor on ABC 36 News at Noon and lifestyle host on Good Day Kentucky on WTVQ –TV ABC 36.

Doug is a “see it to believe it” kind of guy and Lyssa is definitely interested in the paranormal mystery behind the history.

The show airs 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, two nights before Halloween, on WTVQ ABC 36.