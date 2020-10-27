Woman dies after medical complications at Fayette jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 40-year-old woman has died after suffering medical complications in the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to a statement from Capt. Matt LeManonds, Tera Erin Prado was pronounced dead at a Lexington hospital at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

At 8:37 p.m., Monday, Community Corrections staff observed Prado in her cell suffering from apparent medical distress. Corizon Medical staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, determined that she needed to be transferred to the hospital, and the Lexington Fire Department transported her, according to the statement.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of her death. Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death.

The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine, LeMonds’ statement said.

Prado was jailed on Oct. 16 for possession of heroin and failing to appear on a charge of public intoxication.

At the hospital, Prado was tested for COVID-19, but there was no reasonable suspicion that this incident was related to COVID-19, according to the jail statement.

Currently, there are no known cases of inmates at the Fayette County Detention Center with COVID-19.