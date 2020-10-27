Queenslake Horse Farm hosts COVID-19 safe Halloween light show

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
2

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the pandemic continues, that means Halloween looks a little different this year.

One Georgetown business is hoping to help start a new pandemic friendly tradition a Halloween light show.

- Advertisement -

“What we like about Halloween is what we like about any holiday, is that it’s an opportunity for people to get together,” John Chmela said.

So what do you do when you can’t get together like usual?

With the help of Cincy Illuminations, The Chmela’s transformed the main house at Queenslake Horse Farm into a COVID-19 safe and family friendly drive-thru light show.

“You know we needed the change. The shutdown is great, it does flatten the curve and it does save lives, but the shutdown also, you know, the isolation is it’s own danger,” John Chmela said.

The drive-thru allows for people to pull up and have fun without leaving their cars.

“We’ve all been isolated and I think everyone is looking for something we can do that we can get out and enjoy but still be safe,” Jill Bakehorn said.

Bakehorn drove in from Lexington with a full car of family and friends to watch the show.

As for the kids they didn’t sugar coat how this Halloween feels.

One of the kids saying flat out: “it sucks.” Her friend, looking more to the bright side.

“It’s definitely different, but I think we’ll still have fun,” she said.

“I think we appreciate that businesses are trying to entertain and entertain in a safe way. So it’s nice to come out with the kids and enjoy an evening out on a beautiful horse farm,” Jill Bakehorn said.

The 15 minute light show runs each night through Halloween night from 8-10 p.m. and costs $20 per car.

Previous articleMaggie’s Light LLC offering comfort to grieving families
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com