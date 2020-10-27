Queenslake Horse Farm hosts COVID-19 safe Halloween light show

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the pandemic continues, that means Halloween looks a little different this year.

One Georgetown business is hoping to help start a new pandemic friendly tradition a Halloween light show.

“What we like about Halloween is what we like about any holiday, is that it’s an opportunity for people to get together,” John Chmela said.

So what do you do when you can’t get together like usual?

With the help of Cincy Illuminations, The Chmela’s transformed the main house at Queenslake Horse Farm into a COVID-19 safe and family friendly drive-thru light show.

“You know we needed the change. The shutdown is great, it does flatten the curve and it does save lives, but the shutdown also, you know, the isolation is it’s own danger,” John Chmela said.

The drive-thru allows for people to pull up and have fun without leaving their cars.

“We’ve all been isolated and I think everyone is looking for something we can do that we can get out and enjoy but still be safe,” Jill Bakehorn said.

Bakehorn drove in from Lexington with a full car of family and friends to watch the show.

As for the kids they didn’t sugar coat how this Halloween feels.

One of the kids saying flat out: “it sucks.” Her friend, looking more to the bright side.

“It’s definitely different, but I think we’ll still have fun,” she said.

“I think we appreciate that businesses are trying to entertain and entertain in a safe way. So it’s nice to come out with the kids and enjoy an evening out on a beautiful horse farm,” Jill Bakehorn said.

The 15 minute light show runs each night through Halloween night from 8-10 p.m. and costs $20 per car.