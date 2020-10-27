Project Friendship plans to donate One Million in winter clothes to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the days get cold here in Central Kentucky there’s a new program helping to give winter clothes to those in need.

Project Friendship is a program of, Chabad of the Bluegrass.

Those in need at the ‘New Day Life Center’ in Lexington were the first recipients of Project Friendship’s Million Dollar Winter Initiative, a new program aimed to help people across the commonwealth which plans to distribute over $1,000,000 of brand new apparel in the coming weeks.

Tuesday, Project Friendship donated socks to those at the center.

It’s a spin on it’s coat drive which had to be scaled back because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Before, people like the homeless could go and pick out their own coat and try it on.

Now that’s not possible with health restrictions.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says it’s part of adapting to your surroundings.

“Modern problems need modern solutions, so we had this issue. So for example, with socks they don’t need to be tried on one size fits all. We had a similar thing with hats and as we go more with different charities we try to find ways to get things to people,” Rabbi Litvin said.

The program doesn’t take donations since the items given are all brand new, but it is looking for partners to help buy the new clothes and charities that know of people in need.