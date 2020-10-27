Police seek suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paris Police Department is asking for any information on the robbery Monday of the Dollar General store in Paris.

Video footage was recovered and shows two suspects with Anonymous Masks, green hoodies, gloves, and gray pants.

One suspect showed a firearm and used it to control both employees while the other suspect collected the registers, according to police.

The armed suspect was described at 5’1”-5’2”, 135 pounds, and the other suspect was described at 5’7”-5’9”, weighing 135 pounds.

Any information can be sent by message to 859-340-6155 or the tip line for the department at 859-987-1905.