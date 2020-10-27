Drug busts continue in Laurel, joint operation on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The drug arrests continue in Laurel County, including a large bust on I-75 that was a joint operation with Rockcastle County, Mt. Vernon Police and others.

At about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, a traffic stop on KY 312 about nine miles south of London landed two people in jail on meth and heroin possession and trafficking charges.

According to Sheriff John Root, Deputy Landry Collett stopped a silver Ford Mustang that was driving recklessly and found suspected methamphetamine and heroin. The driver was also found in possession of pipes and small bags and a large amount of cash, the sheriff said.

The two arrested individuals were identified as:

• The driver, 42-year-old Shawn Chadwick Baker, of Brown’s Creek Road in London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; reckless driving; improper start from parked position.

• Ashley Barnes, 29, of Lake Pointe Drive in Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.