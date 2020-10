ROWAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man’s body was found Monday evening.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, David L Copher was found dead inside of a home off of Morgan Fork Road.

Deputies say authorities were contacted after Copher missed work and family members were not able to reach him.

Copher’s death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected, according to the coroner’s office.