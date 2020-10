SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fiery one-car crash claimed the life of a Lebanon, Ky., man early Monday morning.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 54-year-old Timothy Jones died when he lost control of his 2007 Honda Civic northbound on Makers Mark Road.

The car caught fire, killing Jones.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan.