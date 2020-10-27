Barbasol Championship Charity Golf tournament hits ‘hole in one’

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On a picture-perfect day, the 2020 Barbasol Championship’s Charity Golf Tournament, which was played on Friday, October 16 at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, hit a hole in one, raising $205,000 for its Caddie127 charity partners.

The tournaments presenting sponsors Central Bank, Davis H. Elliot Company, Lexus of Lexington, Studio46, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and UK HealthCare were able to make something extraordinary happen for Kentucky nonprofits during a year when the PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefiting charities included All God’s Children, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Kentucky Region of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Refuge for Women, and the Woodhill Community Center (Lexington Leadership Foundation).

Barbasol Championship and the PGA TOUR also honored the newly launched First Tee Greater Lexington organization.

“The support for our Caddie127 partner charities generated by our amazing sponsors and local corporate teams is truly humbling,” said Bryan Pettigrew, Tournament Director for the Barbasol Championship. “At a time when our world is still navigating the waters of a global pandemic, Kentucky stepped up to ensure the missions of these exceptional nonprofit organizations would continue to be fulfilled.”

Touring PGA golfers Wes Roach, Morehead State’s Josh Teater, and former Wildcats Chip McDaniel and Stephen Stallings, Jr. were on hand to help teams with their drives and share tips with the participating teams.

The PGA TOUR’s charitable donations recently surpassed $3.05 billion, which includes donations made by tournaments like the Barbasol Championship and others on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

The Barbasol Championship returns in 2021 and will played July 15 – 18, 2021 at Champions at Keene Trace. The Barbasol Championship provides its winner with 300 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship. The 2019 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Jim Herman.

“We’re looking forward to the Barbasol Championship returning to the Bluegrass next summer and watching some of the best golfers put on a show for our fans and community,” Pettigrew added.