Social media posts question behavior years ago, teacher suspended

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a North Laurel Middle School teacher for possible inappropriate touching with underage boys while they slept at camp several years ago while he was a youth minister at a church in Clay County.

Allegations first surfaced last week on social media and Dusty Grubb was suspended from his teaching position Friday. The KSP confirmed to WTVQ it is investigating Grubb.

Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett issued the following statement regarding the teacher:

“Our students’ safety is a top priority, and we take every possible safeguard to protect students and staff. Laurel County Public Schools are aware of several social media posts regarding a North Laurel Middle School employee and allegations dated several years ago in another county. The employee has been suspended pending a law enforcement investigation. Laurel County School District administrators have been in contact with and are in full cooperation with law enforcement and the Department of Community Based Services. If you have information regarding the allegations, you should contact law enforcement or the Department of Community Based Services. Laurel County School District takes allegations seriously and exercises every possible measure to keep our students and staff safe. We appreciate the ongoing investigative work of our outstanding law enforcement agencies.”

No charges have been filed. Grubb has taught at North Laurel for several years.