Menifee Co. Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MENIFEE CO. Ky., (WTVQ)- A Menifee County School District staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The District sharing the news on social media.

According to the post, the Gateway Health Department is conducting contact tracing, and those exposed are undergoing the quarantine process.

The district says the facilities have been sanitized, as they have been since students returned to the classroom. At this time students will continue to go to class in-person. The district says it will monitor the number of cases.

The county currently is in the ‘orange’ category on the state’s incidence map with 11 cases per 100,000 population. That is at the very low end of the color-coded guidance scale.