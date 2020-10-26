Lexington COVID testing moving to Tates Creek Golf Course

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Later this week, COVID-19 testing will be available at Tates Creek Golf Course, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday. The site is the next stop of the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program.

“We continue to see a testing increase in our community,” Gorton said. “We know in Kentucky, and around the nation, there is a surge in the spread of COVID-19. Testing is a key component for helping public health professionals contact trace and reduce the spread of the virus.”

Although Lexington had seen a slight reduction in reported cases the past few weeks, daily reported numbers started to increase, starting late last week.

As of October 26, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department had reported 10,595 confirmed cases, and 92 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Health professionals continue to stress the importance of maintaining a six-foot social distance, wearing a face mask, and washing hands repeatedly. Additionally, public health experts are asking everyone to get a flu shot this year.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, nearly 13,000 tests have been administered in 52 testing days.

This week, testing will be available, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, October 29-30; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive. Next week, testing will be available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., November 5-6; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 7, at the golf course.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. Testing is available, without appointment, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free drive-thru testing also continues, through Bluewater, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Bluewater, which also administers testing at Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.