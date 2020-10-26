Kentucky breweries working with local farms to create Kentucky Proud Beer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year’s Kentucky Proud Beer Series begins Wednesday, the focus is creating Kentucky Proud Beer with Kentucky agriculture.

“Just, you know, seeing your product go into beer and bourbon.”

The beer series is a staple of Kentucky’s fall calendar.

Many of the breweries are using Kentucky malt made from locally grown grains, produced by South Fork Malthouse in Cynthiana.

RT Case is the malthouse owner, he says the series is a chance for brewers and farmers to work together and create new flavors.

“It’s kind of like a small nit community. Once you kind of get in the group, you’re pretty good to go. They’ve been super supportive and I know a lot of customers have been really seeking out local ingredients in their beer and bourbon so I think the timing just worked out perfectly,” Case said.

Ethereal Brewing and Country Boy Brewing in Central Kentucky are just two of the breweries he’s worked with for this series.

These beers include everything from grains and hops to berries.

Last year, Fusion Brewery in Lexington used grapes.

This year it wanted to do something different and went with local and fresh, right from the vine.

“It’s a german helles lager and if you ask me it tastes great. It’s semi malty but very light in color, it’s golden, it’s beautiful,” Co-Owner and head brewer Christian Paumi says.

The beer is now on tap for customers.

Brewers participating in the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series include:

• 3rd Turn Brewing, in Louisville and Crestwood;

• Abettor Brewing Company, Winchester;

• Alexandria Brewing Company;

• Broken Throne Brewing, Pikeville;

• Country Boy Brewing, both Lexington and Georgetown locations;

• Dreaming Creek Brewery, Richmond;

• Dry Ground Brewing, Paducah;

• Ethereal Brewing, Lexington;

• Flywheel Brewing, Elizabethtown;

• Fusion Brewing, Lexington;

• Gallant Fox Brewing, Louisville;

• Goodwood Brewing, both Louisville and Frankfort locations;

• Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville;

• Hopkinsville Brewing;

• Maysville Brewing;

• Monnik Beer Co., Louisville;

• Old Louisville Brewing, both Louisville and Shelbyville locations;

• Paducah Beer Werks;

• Pivot Brewing, Lexington;

• Ten20 Beer Exchange, Louisville;

• Turtleback Ridge Brewing, Ewing;

• Uncrafted Territory Brewing Co., Beaver Dam;

• West Sixth Brewing’s Lexington, Frankfort and Louisville locations;

• Wise Bird Cider, Lexington; and

• Wooden Cask Brewing Company, Newport.