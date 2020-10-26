From wedding to restaurant, COVID exposure advisories issued

CAMPTON/HAZARD/WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large group exposed at a wedding Saturday and positive cases at a restaurant and grocery store have prompted coronavirus exposure advisories by the Kentucky River District Health Department.

In the wedding, people who attended the Ross wedding at The Barn on Swift Creek at Emily’s B&B in Campton, on Saturday, October 24 have been exposed to COVID 19, the department said.

Any person who attended this wedding should quarantine for 14 days or until Saturday, November 7. Attendees should call the Health Department at 606-464-2492 and ask to speak to the Contact Tracing Team.

In addition, they should monitor symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop, contact amedical provider and get tested for COVID 19.

Also, an employee at Food City located at 251 Medical Plaza Lane in Whitesburg, has tested positive for COVID 19. Customers who visited this store on Monday, October 19th or Tuesday, October 20th may have been exposed.

Those people should monitor symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop, contact a medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.

And finally, an employee at McDonald’s at 205 Citizens Lane in Hazard, has tested positive for COVID 19. Customers who visited between 4 p.m. and 11 p,.m. on Monday, October 19th may have been exposed.

Please monitor symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop, contact a medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.