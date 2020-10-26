2021 Four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Coach Cal and the Cats received their second commit in the last week; this one for the class of 2021. On Monday night, Bryce Hopkins committed to Kentucky.

2021 Top-40 Prospect Bryce Hopkins has committed to Kentucky. @BryceHopkins pic.twitter.com/2Ab5SzfRpn — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 26, 2020

24/7 Sports has Hopkins as the 30th-ranked player in the nation in the class of 2021 and the 7th-ranked power forward. The Illinois native is the second-ranked player in the state.

Hopkins decommitted from Louisville back in August and re-opened his recruitment. Hopkins joins Nolan Hickman as Kentucky’s only commits for the class of 2021.