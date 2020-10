Council to allow public comment in-person once again.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– The Urban County Council will now allow in-person public comments.

The council voted to allow the comments beginning on Tuesday, October 27th at the council work session beginning at 3pm.

Anyone who would like to speak must register online at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/public-comment or call (859) 258-3155.