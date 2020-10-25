Rape, sodomy suspect arrested after standoff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old Keavy, Ky., man is charged with rape and sodomy but not before a special response team has to remove him from his mobile home after a standoff.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Christopher Lewis was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday following the standoff at his home at 299 Storms Lane about nine miles south of London. In addition to rape and sodomy, he also is charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

According to Laurel County Jail records, his bond is set at $100,000 cash.

The case started when Laurel Sheriff’s detectives Taylor McDaniel, Robert Reed, and Bryon Lawson investigated a sexual abuse complaint involving a juvenile girl Saturday, Root said.

The detectives went to Storms Lane to arrest Lewis, but he barricaded himself inside the trailer armed with a pistol, according to the sheriff.

Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards, a trained crisis negotiator tried to convince Lewis to come out peacefully, but Lewis refused.

The Southeast Regional Special Response Team was activated and led by Laurel Sheriff’s Det. Richard Dalrymple, team members were able to successfully and safely remove the suspect from the residence, Root stated, noting a fully loaded pistol with a round in the chamber was recovered.

Laurel Sheriff’s investigators at the scene included Laurel Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Dylan Messer, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Josh Morgan, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.