Protesters gather outside AG Daniel Cameron’s home, want justice in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) — On day 150 of protests calling for justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, protesters held a demonstration outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home.

“Just to show the community that this is what democracy looks like,” said Israel McCullough, a local activist.

They started the night on a neighbors front lawn that was otherwise known as an ‘ally lawn’ before making their way down the street, in front of Cameron’s house.

“It’s good that they are speaking up they are allowing people to use their space because they shows they are not a passive ally they are an active ally,” said Millicent Cahoon, a local therapist and activist.