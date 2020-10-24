Weather causes delays, postponements for Friday night high school football

The vast majority of games have been moved to Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A mixture of COVID-19 and inclement weather caused for dozens of high school football games across central KY to get delayed, canceled or postponed.

Lafayette vs. Dunbar and Henry Clay vs. Tates Creek were both postponed after a Henry Clay football player tested positive for COVID-19. Henry Clay played Dunbar last week.

On Friday night, it was lightning causing games to originally be delayed then either forfeited or postponed. A few games did end up being somewhat played. In the video above find highlights from; Montgomery County vs. Frederick Douglass, Pulaski County vs. Southwestern and Madison Central vs. Bryan Station.

Also in the video you can find out dates and times games have been rescheduled. For a full list, check out the KHSAA’s website HERE..

Below are scores for games that did end up being played across Kentucky;

PREP FOOTBALL

Apollo 40, Daviess Co. 34

Belfry 49, Pike Co. Central 7

Betsy Layne 18, Fairview 12

Bowling Green 43, Greenwood 0

Breckinridge Co. 20, Ohio Co. 19

Cooper 48, Highlands 21

Corbin 43, Wayne Co. 6

Cov. Catholic 40, Conner 0

Frederick Douglass 29, Montgomery Co. 0

Glasgow 46, Casey Co. 12

Graves Co. 35, Muhlenberg County 6

Hazard 21, Phelps 6

Henderson Co. 21, McCracken County 14

Holmes 50, Scott 25

Johnson Central 62, Letcher County Central 0

Knox Central 42, Lincoln Co. 22

Lawrence Co. 40, Floyd Central 24

Lex. Bryan Station 21, Madison Central 0

Lex. Sayre 13, Bishop Brossart 6

Logan Co. 14, Calloway Co. 6

Ludlow 22, Dayton 12

Marshall Co. 19, Todd Co. Central 14

Mayfield 21, Murray 20, OT

Meade Co. 24, Barren Co. 14

Metcalfe Co. 34, Green Co. 6

Middlesboro 52, Knott Co. Central 6

Monroe Co. 39, Warren Central 36

Morgan Co. 33, Trimble Co. 20

North Laurel 28, Walton-Verona 13

Owensboro 41, Grayson Co. 0

Owensboro Catholic 41, Butler Co. 0

Pendleton Co. 8, Paris 0

Perry Co. Central 16, Harlan Co. 8

Pineville 29, Harlan 8

Prestonsburg 41, Lewis Co. 16

Pulaski Co. 15, Southwestern 12

Raceland 23, Paintsville 20

Rowan Co. 49, Boyd Co. 14

Shelby Co. 27, Lou. Waggener 20, OT

Shelby Valley 34, Bath Co. 7

South Warren 49, Christian Co. 8

Union Co. 48, Trigg Co. 20

West Carter 26, Boone Co. 13

Whitley Co. 69, South Laurel 30