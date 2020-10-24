New Fayette COVID cases dip back below 100, college cases still low

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
21
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s up and down coronavirus numbers continued Friday, below 100 but still higher than they had averaged in a brief 10-day plateau.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday, the county confirmed 85 new cases Friday.
The new cases raised the county’s total since March to 10,391.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total lost to coronavirus-related causes at 91.

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low.

- Advertisement -
Friday’s report put that total at 2,592, an increase of 11 from the previous report.
Of the 2,592 cases, nine new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,336; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 106, an increase of two, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 69 have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.
Another 71 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,027.
The county has had 1,7949 cases and 16 deaths in October.

The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: ‪July 28
  • 2,000: ‪July 12
  • 1,000: ‪June 10
  • 1: ‪March 8

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702 July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
Follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 124 cases, Sept. 18
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1