New Fayette COVID cases dip back below 100, college cases still low

Friday’s report put that total at 2,592, an increase of 11 from the previous report.

Of the 2,592 cases, nine new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,336; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 106, an increase of two, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 69 have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.

Another 71 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,027. The county has had 1,7949 cases and 16 deaths in October. The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates: 10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: ‪July 28

2,000: ‪July 12

1,000: ‪June 10

1: ‪March 8 Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: