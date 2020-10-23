Youth fatally shoots man during domestic dispute

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A minor fatally wounded a man Thursday during a domestic dispute, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, troopers responded to a domestic violence dispute in Morgan County, the KSP said.

Officers determined a physical altercation occurred between 41-year-old Randy Haney, of West Liberty and Deloris Haney, of West Liberty.

During the altercation, a juvenile got a gun and shot Randy Haney, who was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in West Liberty

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Morgan County EMS and West Liberty Police Department. This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead.