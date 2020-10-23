Woodford County math teacher fills many roles for students

WOODFORD, Ky. (WTVQ)– Being a kid is hard.

“It’s the reality, and life is hard for them. I can’t imagine growing up in this social media world,” said math teacher Susan Holt, this week’s WTVQ ABC 36 Parent-Teacher Store ‘Teacher of the Week.’

Students need as many positive role models as possible, and people they can trust as they navigate life. Susan Holt teaches math at Woodford County High School, though most students don’t call her Mrs. Holt.

“They will just refer to me as Mama Holt, because I do mother them. I always tell them that once they’re my student, they’re in my family. So, they can’t really get away from me completely,” Holt said of her unique nickname.

Mama Holt has been there for students for more than 20 years. Not only helping them solve mathematical equations, but also solving real-world issues.

“You can not reach a kid and their education until you have met their physical, personal, emotional needs. A kid cannot sit in your class and learn math, nor should they sit in your class and learn math, if they are hungry, or experiencing trauma in their life,” said Holt.

She says knowing that she has made an impact makes her time all worth it.

“I feel like they’re just, They really are our future, and I know that’s cliche, but their experiences now are going to affect what happens later,” said Holt.

To nominate a teacher for the WTVQ ABC 36 Parent-Teacher Store ‘Teacher of the Week,’ go to our web site at wtvq.com.