UK Law School hosts daylong discussion on Breonna Taylor case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — The University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law is hosting a daylong symposium, “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor,” beginning 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, over Zoom.

The symposium will feature five panel discussions among lawyers, law professors, activists, practitioners, politicians and students. The panels will probe the legal issues surrounding the case — criminal charges and defenses, search warrant inconsistencies, damages awarded to the family, the federal investigation, and the impact of race on policing.

- Advertisement -

Panelists include attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family and nationally recognized experts in both criminal law and procedure. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott will be the lunch speaker.

View the full agenda at https://law.uky.edu/academics/breonna-taylor-day-long-symposium. To register for the event, please visit https://uky.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ExB7nLP4S-ywnMNWNAafYA.

Panel One: The Substantive Issues

8:30-10:00 a.m.

Mary J. Davis, interim dean and professor, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Ashlei McPherson, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Chabre Woods, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Leslie Scott, assistant professor, Detroit Mercy School of Law;

Sam Aguiar, attorney for Breonna Taylor’s Family;

Michael Mannheimer, professor, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law;

Samuel A. Marcosson, professor, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law;

Mitchell F. Crusto, professor, Loyola New Orleans College of Law; and

Henry F. Bonura Jr., professor, Loyola New Orleans College of Law.

Panel Two: The Procedural Problems

10:15-11:45 a.m.

Kirstin Handshoe, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Cortney Lollar, professor, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Njeri Mathis Rutledge, professor of law, South Texas College of Law Houston;

Leslie W. Abramson, Frost Brown Todd Professor of Law, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law;

Jonathan P. Witmer-Rich, associate dean for academic enrichment, Cleveland Marshall College of Law; and

Raleigh Dixon, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law.

Lunch/Break

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Rep. Attica Scott, state representative, Kentucky, will speak; she will be introduced by Dwight Haggard III, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law.

Panel Three: The Damages

12:30-1:45 p.m.

Erik McCarley, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Sam Aguiar, attorney for Breonna Taylor’s Family;

Ramsi Woodcock, associate professor, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Daniel J. Canon, visiting professor, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law; and

Jon Fleischaker, attorney.

Panel Four: The Feds

2-3:30 p.m.

Miranda B. Roberts, student, UK Rosenberg College of Law;

Harold McDonough, former AUSA, Middle District of Tennessee

Roy L. Austin, partner, Harris, Wiltshire and Grannis LLP;

Benjamin C. Glassman, partner, Squire Patton Boggs, former U.S. attorney, Southern District of Ohio;

Cynthia M. Deitle, director, civil rights reform, Matthew Shepard Foundation; and

Patrick Molloy, former U.S. attorney, Eastern District of Kentucky.

Panel Five: Race, “Race and Police Shootings”

3:45-5:15 p.m.