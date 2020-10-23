‘Sully’ Sullenberger endorses McGrath in Senate race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With election day closing in, candidates are touting their endorsements in an effort to sway any undecided voters.

Democrat Amy McGrath picked up a well-known name on her endorsement list Friday in her challenge to Republican Mitch McConnell for his U.S. Senate seat.

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, a national hero who landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River after both engines were disabled by a bird strike, saving all 155 people aboard, endorsed McGrath.

The captain, whose aviation feat became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson,” continues to serve his fellow Americans as a safety expert, speaker and author.

“As a former Republican and a veteran, I proudly endorse Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath,” said Sullenberger. “This is not a time to waiver. It’s a time to be bold and elect a new generation of leaders who will put the good of our country above party loyalty. Amy will do that. This election, the stakes could not be higher. Everything is on the line—our health care, our economy, the future of our democracy itself. Senator Mitch McConnell has shown us time and again that he will put his own interest, and partisanship before the interests of the American people.”

Like McGrath, Sullenberger served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. military — Sullenberger in the Air Force and McGrath in the Marine Corps.

Sullenberger said he is confident McGrath’s proven leadership skills from her time in the Marines will serve her well in the U.S. Senate.

“This year, in Kentucky, you have the opportunity to right this ship,” Sullenberger said. “You have the opportunity to elect Amy McGrath, a fellow fighter pilot, to the U.S. Senate. Amy has the character and temperament we need in Washington to get our government working for the American people. She will stand up for Kentucky and defend our democracy just like she did for 20 years as a United States Marine.”