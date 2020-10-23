Pound of meth seized, fugitive caught: Sheriff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Five people are charged and substantial amounts of drugs
seized in a matter of hours in two different busts in Laurel County.
In one case, three people were charged with meth trafficking and about a pound of 90 percent pure meth was seized, according to Laurel County Sheriff’ John Root.
At about 8:20 Thursday night, Laurel deputies, working with Knox County drug agents,
stopped a Hyundai Sonata on the Cumbeland Gap Parkway about 10 miles south of London.
Laurel and Knox County deputies seized the meth and marijuana and two of the people in the car were fugitives from another state, Root said.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said agents believe the meth was headed to Knox County to be trafficked.
The arrested individuals were identified as:
• Deandre M. Johnson, 30, of Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and being a fugitive wanted by Clinton County Indiana. He also was charged on a Jefferson District Court warrant of arrest charging wanton endangerment – first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon regarding an investigation conducted by Louisville Metro Police Department. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Jefferson District Court warrant of arrest charging burglary – second-degree; criminal mischief – first-degree regarding an investigation conducted by Louisville Metro Police Department. Also, the subject was charged on a Jefferson Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
• Robert Bright, 26, of West Jefferson Street in Louisville, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of marijuana.
• Bennasha Kenyatta Harris, 23, of Tipsy Circle in Louisville, charged with being a fugitive wanted by Harrison County Sheriff’s office Indiana.
Investigators included Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Richard Dalrymple, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Taylor.
In an unrelated case, Laurel Sheriff’s deputies Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two people on KY 770 approximately 10 miles south of London just before 1 a.m. Thursday. The arrests occurred after deputies conducted an investigation on a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot there.
During the investigation deputies found the driver in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, other drugs not in a proper container, a large amount of cash, and a pistol.
A passenger was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The two arrested were identified as:
the driver – Jason Douglas Proffitt, 44, of Pepper Hill Dr., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
The passenger – Roy Dewayne Hembree, 55, of Collins Ln., Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
In another unrelated case, at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Dezarn Road, approximately six miles east of London, two more people were charged:
— Tabatha Hawk, 40 of Morentown Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Timothy Rader, 56 of Dezarn Rd., London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
