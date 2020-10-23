Pound of meth seized, fugitive caught: Sheriff

Investigators included Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Richard Dalrymple, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Taylor.

Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two people on KY 770 approximately 10 miles south of London just before 1 a.m. Thursday. The arrests occurred after deputies conducted an investigation on a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot there. During the investigation deputies found the driver in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, other drugs not in a proper container, a large amount of cash, and a pistol. A passenger was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The two arrested were identified as:

the driver – Jason Douglas Proffitt, 44, of Pepper Hill Dr., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

The passenger – Roy Dewayne Hembree, 55, of Collins Ln., Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

In another unrelated case, at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Dezarn Road, approximately six miles east of London, two more people were charged:

— Tabatha Hawk, 40 of Morentown Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

— Timothy Rader, 56 of Dezarn Rd., London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.