UPDATE: Second person charged in 2009 murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A second arrest has been made in a 2009 Lexington murder case.
Edward Carroll, 38, was taken into custody Friday with assistance from Nicholasville Police.
He is charged with murder in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.
Carroll is currently lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
ORIGINAL STORY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2009 murder case, according to Lexington police.
Police said 34-year-old Rachel Martin was charged with murder for the death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was found suffering from a head injury at his home on Augusta Drive in May 2009.
Police said Sowers later died at a hospital from blunt force trauma.
Martin was taken into custody Friday with the assistance of the Garrard County Police Department. She was lodged in the Lincoln County Regional Jail pending extradition to Lexington.
