Jefferson Co. Public Schools pausing fall sports due to rise in COVID-19 positives

LOUISVILLE, KY (WTVQ) – Earlier this week, Jefferson County entered the red on the COVID-19 map. As a result, they needed to make a decision regarding fall sports. The school board decided to let games go on as schedule through Sunday, but after that all contest are paused. The only games going on as scheduled going further will be KHSAA postseason activities which include; soccer, cross country, volleyball, field hockey and cross country. The full letter to parents from Superintendent Marty Pollio is below;

“ Dear JCPS Families:

Our coaches and student-athletes have taken tremendous precautions to create the safest environment possible while following all of the guidelines established by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA). The health and safety of everyone in our JCPS community is central to our planning and decisions made now and in the future.

As you know, Jefferson County is now categorized as being a “red” county due to the number of COVID-19 cases in our area, meaning there are at least 25 cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest level of COVID-19 categories determined by the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health. State guidance advises district leaders to review the data to make a decision about sports for the upcoming week. After reviewing this week’s data and guidelines established by the state, JCPS will:

– Allow contests that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction to proceed as scheduled.

– Play scheduled games for tonight and this weekend.

– Follow KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidance which allows practice, but no games or game-like simulations for teams not already in postseason play.

– Reschedule regular season contests planned for next week, when possible.

– Review the data again on Thursday evening and make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.

This has been a difficult decision that our JCPS administrators have spent hours discussing. We know sports bring valued skills to a student’s life, both on and off the field. JCPS has an obligation to follow the guidance and direction from state leaders and health officials. It is our hope that we can resume full practices and contests very soon. Let’s work together and look out for one another as we move towards our common goal of ensuring the safest experience possible for all students.

Sincerely,

Marty Pollio, Superintendent

Jefferson County Public Schools”

ABC 36 will continue to update as JCPS makes another decision next Friday.