Floyd County’s ‘Lita’ getting personal body armor

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 drug dog ‘Lita’ will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to Sheriff John Hunt, ‘Lita’s’ vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

- Advertisement -

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially life-saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.