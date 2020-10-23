First Habitat for Humanity home built in Paris in ten years

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — The pandemic has really shown us how important something so simple is home.

Friday, a family of six in Paris reminded us of that again as they celebrated a new home under construction.

It’s the first home Habitat for Humanity is building in Bourbon County in a decade.

“This is a one in a million chance,” says Jeff LeBlanc. “And for us to get picked, it just I don’t know it’s emotional.”

Habitat for Humanity picked the LeBlanc family out of several dozen on a wait-list to get a new home.

“When I first moved down here I had nothing but the clothes on my back and in my duffel bag,” says LeBlanc. “Now I got a car, two cars, and having a house built and everything.”

Jeff and Estill LeBlanc have four kids and they’re living in a small, rental home.

Now, each kid will have their own bedroom.

“They love it,” says the LeBlancs. “They’re happy about it.”

The younger children will even be able to walk to school.

It’s been hard for the family to pay rent and high utility bills.

“I work two jobs,” says Jeff.

Habitat for Humanity says how hard this family works, and how much they’ve overcome made them the perfect fit.

“This is something they’ve worked for,” says Amy Preston, executive director of Scott/Bourbon County Habitat for Humanity. “And to see the look on their face and it does transform lives to have a safe, stable place to live. Then you don’t worry about that, then you have other things you can focus on.”

The LeBlanc’s youngest child has a hearing disability and that takes up a lot of time and money.

“It’s just a family that I truly believe once they’re settled in safe home can then move onto other things,” says Preston.

Habitat doesn’t consider it a handout, rather a hand up.

COVID has delayed the home’s construction but hopefully spring of 2021 the LeBlanc family will move into their forever home and become first-time homeowners.

“Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity (Habitat) and helping us out like this,” thanked the LeBlancs.

Scott and Bourbon Counties Habitat for Humanity says COVIDhas caused its wait-list to fill up even more and to continue to help these families in need donations are needed.

