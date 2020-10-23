Bath, Fleming counties get important flood, law enforcement grants

BATH/FLEMING COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – They may not seem like large amounts of money, but for small towns, they can make all the difference.

Bath County and Owingsville received important USDA and Federal Emergency Management grants Friday and Fleming County received a USDA grant.

The funds were announced by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Bath County received funding through FEMA’s Severe Repetitive Loss grant program to purchase land owned by the Salt Lick Church of God. The seven-decade old church suffered repeated flood damage including recent floods in 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

SLR grant program provides funding to state, local or tribal governments to use in flood mitigation efforts.

The grant enables Bath County to purchase the church’s land, while providing the church capital to assist in construction of a new location.

Additionally, the City of Owingsville received USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant program funding for additions to the police department section of City Hall and the purchase of a new police vehicle.

For construction on the additions, Owingsville received $120,000 in grant money and a low-interest loan of $40,000. The purchase of the new police vehicle to bolster emergency response by the City will be funded entirely by a grant of $28,530.

“For a small town like ours, these funds make all the difference,” Owingsville Mayor Gary Hunt said.

Fleming County received a $12,500 USDA grant to purchase a new sheriff’s vehicle.