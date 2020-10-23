Area jobs training center on schedule in Irvine

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For 20 years, the community dreamed of a new area technology center to build education, career training and economic development in Estill County.

The dream is becoming a reality, literally taking shape.

According to the Estill County Board of Education, construction on the 40,000-square-foot ATC is on schedule and the new facility will open in August 2021.

Collaborating with a regional technical college, the ATC will offer support and education to skilled workers including advanced manufacturing, health sciences, information technology, diesel technology, and other technical education for adults.

The project, under construction in Irvine, is funded from a variety of local, state and federal sources.

The project, located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone, is expected to help create more than 500 jobs, retain 450 jobs, and generate $19.4 million in private investment, according to early studies and estimates.