CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A head-on crash on Highway 15 in Wolfe County claims a life.

According to Kentucky State Police, assisted Wolfe County Dispatch with a had-on crash between a car and a pickup. Troopers said 59-year-old Yolanda Anderson,of Jackson, Ky., was southbound on KY 15 in a 2007 Toyota Sienna and 63-year-old Teddy Combs, of Clay City, was northbound on Ky 15 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with a passenger 57-year-old Eddie King, of Rogers, Ky.

The two vehicles collided head on.

King was transported to Jackson Appalachian Regional Healthcare and pronounced deceased by Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson, troopers said.

Anderson was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital by air medical to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Combs was transported by Wolfe/Breathitt EMS to Jackson Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Wolfe County Sheriffs Department, Wolfe/Breathitt EMS and Wolfe County Fire and Rescue. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead.