LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The McKinney Water District in Lincoln County has issued a ‘Boil Water Advisory’ until further notice for customers of the McKinney Water District in Lincoln County starting at 4635 KY HWY 1778, in the South Fork area, to the end of the water line.

This will also include Tunnel Creek Road and Angel Ridge Road and will affect approximately 75-100 customers. This is due to a water line break.