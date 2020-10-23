$300,000 in grants help fuel clean diesel bus purchases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet announced Friday the 2020 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will provide $298,708 to reduce diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the commonwealth.

All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program, which will reimburse up to 25 percent of the total cost of the purchase of a new replacement school bus. Grant recipients are responsible for the remaining 75 percent.

Diesel exhaust contains a mixture of fine particles, nitrogen oxides and more than 40 hazardous air pollutants. These pollutants have a negative impact on human health, especially for children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

Priority will be given to awarding grants to applicants that are located in an area not meeting current air quality standards, proposals that achieve the most cost-effective emission reductions, and applications that demonstrate the greatest emissions reductions.

The deadline to apply for funds is November 30, 2020. Successful applicants will have until August 31, 2022 to complete their projects. To apply, visit the Division for Air Quality’s web-site at https://eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Air/Pages/Clean-Diesel-Grant-Program.aspx .