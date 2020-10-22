Rupp Arena announces another concert, first on schedule since March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center has announced another concert. The venue will host its’ first concert since the pandemic shutdown in March.
Brantley Gilbert will headline Acoustic Concert 2020, featured by 98.1 The Bull and Hardees. The country concert is set for Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 P.M. It’s just a few days before a hip hop concert by Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat.
For the past seven years, Acoustic Jam has performed at the Lexington Opera House but due to safety requirements from COVID-19 and to accommodate the largest audience possible, the event will move to Rupp Arena.
The country concert will feature other artists like Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Dylan Scott and more. Tickets go on sale online Friday, Oct. 30.
