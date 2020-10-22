UPDATE: 82-year-old woman dies from cross fire in street shooting

UPDATE, POSTED 10 A/M. THURSDAY, OCT. 22, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 82-year-old woman caught in cross fire from a street shoot out dies from gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, keeping the city on pace to set a record for homicide deaths for a second straight year.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Alice Carter was pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

She was taken there after being shot at 509 W. Fifth St. just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Fifth Street near Willy Street for a report of shots fired with a possible victim struck.

Officers found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The preliminary investigation found dozens of gunshots were exchanged between multiple people in separate vehicles when Ms. Carter was struck. She and a family member were getting out of their car at the time of the incident and were completely uninvolved with the shots being fired, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Carter’s death marked the 28th in the city so far this year. The record was 30 set in 2019, according to police stats, which show the city had recorded 20 homicides by this time last year.

ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting leaves one person with serious injuries and police are asking anyone who was in the area and might have seen anything to call in with information.

It happened at about 3:25 p.m. on Fifth Street West between Smith and Willy streets near Transylvania University, according to Lt. Chris Cooper.

One person was struck and taken to a hospital with “serious injuries,” Cooper said, noting police responded to several “shots fired” calls in the area.

Police still are interviewing witnesses in the area and several shell casings have been recovered.

At least one car, a silver Ford Escape, was struck by gunfire on the front passenger side.

Initial reports said a silver Jeep may have been seen leaving the area toward Broadway, but Cooper noted officers have received “several vague descriptions” of possible vehicles.