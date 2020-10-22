McDonald’s, Bluegrass CTC partnership helps kids go to college

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – McDonald’s restaurants and Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) announced a partnership Thursday aimed at making college more affordable and accessible for more than 2,000 students in the Lexington area.

Through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program, restaurant employees who work a minimum of 15 hours a week for 90 days will be eligible to receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance each year, as well as access to free education and career advising services.

Additionally, a job with McDonald’s offers restaurant employees a chance to learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility.

BCTC degrees, certificates and training empower more than 14,000 students at seven campuses in central Kentucky to create a better life. With technical education, transfer opportunities and workforce training, BCTC prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers and transfer to four-year universities with little or no college debt.

With many students working while they attend school, BCTC works hard to ensure students have the flexibility they need by providing both online and in-person classes, giving students the option to complete classwork on their own schedule.

This year marks the five-year anniversary of McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees.

Locally, McDonald’s restaurant employees in Kentucky have received nearly $210,000 in college tuition through the Archways to Opportunity program. Through the partnership with BCTC, Lexington-area McDonald’s owner/operators plan to hire more than 2,000 students, connecting them to Archways to Opportunity tuition assistance.

“At McDonald’s, we know our people are the key to our success,” said Denise Long, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are so proud to be able to offer the kind of assistance Archways to Opportunity provides for our employees and to partner with BCTC to help expand access to the great programs they offer students.”

“BCTC is thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to help provide education and opportunity to the many talented employees pursuing upward mobility in their careers,” said Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Bluegrass Community and Technical College President. “We embrace community partnerships like this that make it easier for our students to build their career skills while getting education that will lead to their better their lives.”

Those interested in enrolling at Bluegrass should visit https://bluegrass.kctcs.edu/

Anyone interested in applying for a job with McDonald’s can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.